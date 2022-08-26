Home Health Pnrr, green light from ASP to purchase 24 health equipment to modernize the hospital in Lamezia
Pnrr, green light from ASP to purchase 24 health equipment to modernize the hospital in Lamezia

Pnrr, green light from ASP to purchase 24 health equipment to modernize the hospital in Lamezia

Lamezia Terme – A total investment of € 3,712,600 (according to DCA 82/2022) from the PNRR funds of mission 6 “Health” for the modernization of the technological and digital hospital park (Large health equipment) of the Lamezia Terme hospital . Green light by the ASP of Catanzaro for the purchase of 24 high-end health equipment, for which the relative AGENAS cards, validated by the Calabria Region, have been loaded. The resolution written by the extraordinary commissioner Ilario Lazzaro provides for the following interventions for the Lametine hospital:

9 Multidisciplinary Ecotomography;
3 Cardiological Echotomographs (two for radiology and 1 for cardiology);
1 3D Cardiology Ecotomograph for radiology;
1 3D Gynecological Ecotomograph for gynecology and obstetrics;
digital remote control for radiology department examinations;
digital remote control for ward exams for first aid;
multifunctional systems for direct digital radiology (dr) for first aid examinations;
multifunctional systems for direct digital radiology (dr) for radiology.

Finally, a digital remote-controlled system for departmental radiology examinations and multifunctional systems for direct digital radiology (dr) for first aid examinations to be assigned to the Soveria Mannelli hospital are foreseen.

