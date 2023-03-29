Home Health Pope at Gemelli for ‘respiratory fatigue’
Pope at Gemelli for ‘respiratory fatigue’

According to what beraking latest news learns from health sources Pope Francis was taken to the Gemelli Polyclinic of Rome by ambulance following a ‘breathing fatigue’. In these moments, health checks are underway on the Pontiff, in particular he would have undergone a CT scan to verify the situation of the bronchi.

From this we learn, the Pope’s commitments, starting this afternoon at Gemelli, have been canceled for the next few days so that the checks can continue for as long as necessary.

The announcement of the Holy Father’s transfer to the hospital came in a note from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni in which he explained that Bergoglio “has been at Gemelli since this afternoon for some previously scheduled checks”.

Francesco’s previous hospitalization at Gemelli dates back to July 2021 when he had been operated on for sigmoid diverticular stenosis. A delicate operation, under general anesthesia, for which the Pontiff had remained in the hospital for a week.

Francesco has also been suffering from knee pain for some time, a pain in his right knee, which forces him to use a wheelchair when he travels.

