Watch out for this vegetable oil as it could have possible side effects on the brain and metabolism. Here’s what it is.

Recent research has shown that consuming this type of vegetable oil it could lead to having to deal with some unwanted side effects. But which one is it? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Starting from the first course, passing through the second course, up to desserts and fruit, there are so many dishes that can delight the palates of both adults and children. In fact, there are many foodstuffs available on supermarket shelves, sold in packs of different shapes and sizes, thanks to which we prepare our tables.

In particular, a recent study has shown that the consumption of this type of vegetable oil it could lead to having to deal with some unwanted side effects. But which one is it? So let's go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Nutrition, watch out for this vegetable oil, possible side effects: that’s what it is

The results of a recent study on the use ofsoybean oil. Typically used for frying and in packaged foods, it appears that this food may have a negative effect on the functioning of the hypothalamus. Going into detail, this study, published in the journal Endocrinology, was carried out by comparing soybean oil, modified soybean oil and coconut oil.

While finding no difference between the effects of modified and unmodified soybean oil on the brain, the researchers found effects on the hypothalamus. The latter helps regulate body weight through metabolism, maintains body temperature and proves to be a valid response to stress.

Well, researchers have found that a number of genes in people who took soybean oil they didn’t work properly. These genes, in turn, could affect the hypothalamus in a harmful way. These effects, underline the researchers of this study, were found after the use of soybean oil and not other soy-based products or other oils vegetables.

Chemicals in soybean oil that could be responsible for the changes found in the hypothalamus have also not been identified. The conditional, however, is a must. Indeed, we have to wait for more searches to see if this oil really has undesirable effects and possibly which ones.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered to formulate treatments or diagnoses).

