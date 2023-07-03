Pregnancy in the uterus outside the abdomen, successful delivery

She gave birth to a baby girl after a pregnancy with a herniated uterus, i.e. inside a large hernia outside the abdominal cavity. A case considered “high risk” that was resolved in Turin. A note from the Città della Salute points out that “in the world, in more than 50 years, only 16 cases of full-term pregnancies in a uterus herniated outside the abdomen have been described, and not all of them with a good outcome”.

The case

The 43-year-old woman was in her fifth pregnancy. Mother and baby are fine. Originally from the province of Cuneo, she had been admitted to the Sant’Anna hospital in Turin in the university gynecology and obstetrics department directed by Chiara Benedetto. MRI confirmed the suspicion of a large abdominal wall hernia complicated by the presence of the pregnant uterus within the ‘sac’ outside the abdomen. At the thirty-seventh week of pregnancy a team composed of Chiara Benedetto, Luca Marozio and Maurizio Giarola performed a caesarean section using an intra-operative ultrasound control. The woman thus gave birth to a girl weighing 2,240 grams. A second team (Francesco Moro and Luca Grasso) proceeded to the simultaneous reconstruction of the abdominal wall with the use of a biological prosthesis. The new mother was discharged after six days. The little daughter, they inform from the hospital, is “in excellent condition”.

“It’s about it,” he comments John La Valle, General Manager of the City of Health – of a miraculous intervention that allowed the mother and baby to be saved. Once again, the Città della Salute of Turin confirms its excellence at the Piedmontese and Italian level in all fields of health. Congratulations to the synergistic work of the numerous teams that participated in this extraordinary multi-specialist intervention”.

International midwives day, alongside mothers from pregnancy to birth by Irma D’Aria 05 May 2023

‘So scared but I’m a warrior’

“When I showed up at the hospital on the appointed day, the doctors immediately noticed that something was wrong. They did the tests, they focused on the problem, they told me about it and I was so scared. I was thinking about my four children. What would have happened to them? But I’m a warrior, a fighter, and I don’t like feeling sorry for myself. And in the end everything went well,” said Mrs. Nicole, the woman who gave birth in Turin after a pregnancy with a herniated uterus.

The woman thus gave birth to a girl who was named Vittoria. She has four other children aged 2, 8, 13 and 16. “The doctors – you comment – were one better than the other. Special people. And I also thank the midwife who never left me alone even for a moment”.

Operated as an alarm clock for a brain tumor while breastfeeding her newborn son by Donatella Zorzetto 14 June 2023 Topics

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

