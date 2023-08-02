Preparing California’s Older Adults for the Increasing Threat of Natural Disasters

Title: California’s Aging Population Faces Increasing Challenges in the Wake of Natural Disasters

Subtitle: Local communities urged to play a critical role in ensuring the well-being of older adults during emergencies

In the year 2022, California witnessed an unprecedented number of states of emergency and major disaster declarations, all attributed to severe weather conditions and natural calamities. The state was hit hard by a series of relentless winter storms, resulting in power outages lasting anywhere from 12 hours to two weeks for over 7 million Californians. Additionally, thousands of evacuation orders were issued, amplifying the impact of these storms on affected communities.

While some may consider temporary displacement or loss of power as manageable, for older adults with significant health and social needs, they pose a substantial threat to their long-term well-being. It is imperative for local communities to take action and assist older adults in not only preparing for the immediate aftermath of weather-related emergencies but also for the prolonged disruptions that can have lasting consequences on their physical and mental health.

Disturbingly, natural disasters are increasingly affecting the older population in California. Older Californians are more likely to reside in rural areas with a higher risk of wildfires. Moreover, they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses, and climate assessments predict a two-to-three-fold increase in heat wave deaths in the coming years. Compounding the issue is the fact that the older adult population is growing rapidly, with estimates suggesting that by 2030, one in five Californians will be over the age of 65, putting them at heightened risk during natural disasters.

The stress induced by these emergencies contributes to a range of health issues for older adults. The need for mental health services rises significantly after natural disasters. The loss of homes often leads to depression and anxiety. Furthermore, when transportation and electricity services are interrupted, access to medical care becomes a challenge, particularly for the 85% of older adults with chronic care needs. These individuals, already dealing with conditions such as diabetes, cancer, or heart disease, are disproportionately affected when disaster strikes. Inability to refill prescriptions or replace healthcare supplies, such as oxygen tanks or insulin strips, can result in adverse health events with potentially devastating consequences.

Wil Yu, the general manager of CCA Health California health insurance agency, attests to the catastrophic consequences that can stem from a single missed step in daily care for older adults. As an advocate for community-based healthcare, Yu emphasizes the crucial role that local governments can play in prioritizing the integration of evacuation planning that focuses on keeping social groups together instead of individual households. Maintaining familial social connections, such as with neighbors or loved ones, has proven to lower rates of mental illness and cognitive decline following a disaster, thereby improving overall health in the years that follow.

However, it is equally important for communities to aid in sustaining critical chronic care after a disaster. Simple gestures like offering neighbors a ride to medical appointments or assisting in picking up prescriptions during transportation disruptions can prevent a range of health complications. Having a clear plan in place is key, as it ensures everyone knows how to help. Collaboratively creating a written list of short- and long-term medical and wellness needs before experiencing an emergency can make all the difference when one strikes. The article concludes by urging readers to help their family members, friends, and neighbors complete a free downloadable resource to document their needs and preferences.

Having experienced the resilience of California’s communities firsthand, the author recognizes the power of unity during these life-altering events. However, he emphasizes that action cannot wait until disaster strikes. Instead, preparations and planning must be undertaken now in order to safeguard the most vulnerable members of the community. The article underscores that comprehensive planning and preparation have the potential to save lives.

In conclusion, as California faces an increasing number of natural disasters, the older population becomes more susceptible to adverse health outcomes. Local communities are urged to come together to support and protect older adults, not only during immediate emergencies but also in the more protracted aftermath. By addressing the unique needs of older adults and advocating for their well-being, communities can ensure their longevity and resilience in the face of future disasters.

