Press conference to launch the “Against future theft” initiative

ABDA Bundesvgg. German pharmacist associations

Berlin (ots)

The pharmacies in Germany not only fight against delivery bottlenecks for essential medicines on a daily basis, but also suffer from increasing bureaucracy, rising energy and wage costs and stagnating fees. The number of pharmacies has been falling for years, and the lack of young people is becoming more and more tangible. The pharmacists are therefore carrying out protest actions against the inactive health policy, including the new initiative “Against future theft”. The start of this initiative, in which the professional representatives of pharmacists work hand in hand with young pharmaceutical professionals, is Pharmacy Day on June 7th, which this year is dedicated to the pharmacy protest. The new statistical yearbook “The Pharmacy: Numbers, Data, Facts 2023” provides the necessary facts on the subject. The nationwide pharmacy protest day announced for June 14 is also discussed.

The day before the day of the pharmacy we invite you to

press conference

“Start of the initiative AGAINST FUTURE STEALING”

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m

House of the Federal Press Conference, rooms 3 and 4

Schiffbauerdamm 40, 10117 Berlin-Mitte

or in the live stream at www.pressekonferenz.tv

Your interlocutors are ABDA President Gabriele Regina Overwiening and pharmacist Dr. Ina Katharina Lucas from Berlin and pharmacist Stephan Torke from Saxony.

To participate on site, please register by sending an email to [email protected] by Friday, June 2, 2023.

If you are not attending on site, you are welcome to email your questions in advance to [email protected] or ask them in the live chat at www.pressekonferenz.tv.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us on Tel. 030 40004-132.

Christian Splett, deputy press officer, 030 40004-137, [email protected]

Original content from: ABDA Bundesvgg. German pharmacist associations, transmitted by news aktuell