The lifestyles we follow every day are also fundamental for the well-being of the planet. For this reason, the One Healthon network provides a series of initiatives to raise citizens’ awareness of healthy habits. To encourage participation in the screenings, an itinerant camper is set to leave in May with destination Marche and Calabria. They explain it in this interview Nicla La Verdedirector of Oncology at the Sacco Hospital in Milan, e Iole Fantozzigeneral manager of the health protection and social-health services department of the Calabria Region.