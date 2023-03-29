Home Health Prevention: One Healthon’s camper is ready to join the screenings
Health

Prevention: One Healthon’s camper is ready to join the screenings

by admin
Prevention: One Healthon’s camper is ready to join the screenings

The lifestyles we follow every day are also fundamental for the well-being of the planet. For this reason, the One Healthon network provides a series of initiatives to raise citizens’ awareness of healthy habits. To encourage participation in the screenings, an itinerant camper is set to leave in May with destination Marche and Calabria. They explain it in this interview Nicla La Verdedirector of Oncology at the Sacco Hospital in Milan, e Iole Fantozzigeneral manager of the health protection and social-health services department of the Calabria Region.

See also  Devolver Digital’s new independent work "Trek to Yomi" seems to be a love letter to Akira Kurosawa and will be available on PC and consoles on multiple platforms

You may also like

Cholera outbreaks worsening in the world, risk South-East...

AIDS and the stigma you are sick because...

Pope at Gemelli for ‘respiratory fatigue’

Fatal accident in Grassina, man hit by a...

Cardiovascular diseases, the new therapies against cholesterol

Psychological principals in schools? We help kids grow...

Brisk walking, only if done like this is...

Covid: WHO, children’s vaccines unnecessary in this pandemic...

War Ukraine Russia. Kiev: ‘Counteroffensive with the Leopards...

One Healthon, Berardi: “Global health to prevent cancer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy