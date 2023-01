The big business of health. An archipelago of 729 companies from Veneto to Friuli and Trentino-Alto Adige, which produce revenues of 1.68 billion euros. But in the national ranking, the first of ours is only twelfth: it is the Salus Group of Verona. And the big national groups go shopping here: from Garofalo to the Vincenzo Papes Medicine Center, the new powerful ones

12 minutes of reading