Problems for Facebook. In the past couple of hours, hundreds of thousands of users are reporting that posts from people they don’t know, groups they don’t follow, or celebrity posts they don’t care about are appearing on their news feed. “It is as if the feed has gone crazy, pages appear that I have never started to follow”, reports an American user on Twitter.

On the Downdetector.com website, a reference compass for problems with social platforms and online services, between 8.30 am and 9.30 am several thousand reports of problems were recorded on the platform owned by the Meta holding company. Several users report feeds with a completely distorted order, where the priorities of choice are skipped. A bit like if the recommendation algorithm, the engine that makes us see news in the feeds that it thinks are of most interest to us, at some point stopped working. And the thing that is hilarious is that many see posts related to VIPs and famous people, which they may not follow.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, the hashtag #FacebookDown begins to gain popularity, where all user comments are collected. Even more, #Facebookhacked grows. In reality, it seems we can safely rule out that the ongoing disservice is the work of cybercriminals: the company, contacted by Italian Tech, admits the problem, and explains that its engineers are already working to solve it.

