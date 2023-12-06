Problems with digestion? Here are 5 natural remedies that will save you, you won’t be able to do without them

“5 Natural Remedies for Slow Digestion”

Are you struggling with slow and difficult digestion? Do you often feel heavy and bloated after meals? If so, you may benefit from natural remedies that can help improve your digestive process.

It is common for digestion to become tiring, especially after a rich and abundant meal or when certain dishes are irritating. Factors such as eating too quickly or not exercising after meals can also contribute to slow and difficult digestion. This can lead to unpleasant symptoms such as gastric reflux and abdominal swelling.

Fortunately, there are remedies that can help improve the functionality of the gastrodigestive tract and promote good digestion. Natural digestives can stimulate the production of stomach acids and reduce intestinal fermentation of foods.

Here are 5 super effective natural digestives that can help promote good digestion:

1. Lemon peel and bay leaves: Infusing lemon peel and bay leaves in boiling water and drinking the herbal tea can reduce swelling and remove the feeling of heaviness after a meal.

2. Ginger: Ginger is known for its effectiveness in combating nausea and feeling heavy after a large meal. You can eat a small piece of ginger root or make an infusion in boiling water to experience its benefits.

3. Hot water and lemon: Pouring lemon juice into hot water can help improve digestion, but it is best to avoid this remedy if you suffer from gastritis as it could have an irritating effect.

4. Cinnamon: Cinnamon can reduce blood sugar and replenish the mucus levels of the gastric walls, making it an excellent remedy for difficult digestion.

5. Gentian: This plant contains amarogentin, which promotes the production of gastric juices and helps with digestion. It can be found in liqueurs or herbal teas to be taken after meals.

These natural remedies are not only effective but also safe and gentle on the body. If you struggle with slow and difficult digestion, consider incorporating these remedies into your routine to promote good digestion and improve your overall well-being. Remember, it’s always best to consult with a healthcare professional before making any significant changes to your diet or lifestyle.

