Anyone who likes race cars will know that having a sim racing setup is not a particularly space-saving hobby. Between having a PC rig that can run racing games smoothly and smoothly, one or more monitors to display the video game in question, and various peripherals such as wheels, pedals, seats, maybe even a gear lever, etc., the real It takes quite a bit of space to get into a race car.

Of course, you can counteract this with a more basic setup, or seek to explore new options created by tech and motorsport company Prodrive.

Dubbed the Prodrive Racing Simulator, this rig is a serious piece of kit, but it’s also designed to be more than just raw hardware.As noted on the product’s website, we are told that it is designed to be both “Best emulator experience”, Too “Attractive Home Furniture”.

The site even goes further to state that the Prodrive racing simulator also comes with “Carved Carbon Fiber Monocoque” The shell, as a shell unit for the seat, screen, wheel and pedal box, all of which “float” in the “A striking canopy of 16 layers of birch” painted in a glossy black finish.

“The design is intriguing. You know it’s a simulator, but you have to look at it again,” said Ian Callum, CBE of CALLUM, the creative engineering firm. “The expansive profile and ‘piano black’ glossy finish takes racing simulators to a whole new place – a piece of furniture that sits elegantly in a living space.

A unit like this isn’t cheap at all.In fact, it costs £39,000 to grab one, but that does include everything, whether it’s a race car-like peripheral, a 49-inch 5K, 165Hz display, or one powered by a 12GB GeForce RTX graphics card and 16GB of memory “Custom emulator computer ”。

As for the release date of Prodrive Racing Simulator, it’s not mentioned, but you can register your interest in the device here.