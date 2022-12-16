Products in oil, the Ministry of Health is sounding the alarm. Some products can be harmful to our health. But which products in oil?

It’s not the first time and it definitely won’t be the last. Although Italy is a state-of-the-art country in terms of controls on food products, every now and then an alarm can go off. The important thing is that the “Fermi tutti” arrived in time before some irreparable event.

This time it is some products in oil that end up under the magnifying glass of Ministry of Health. Products that could be harmful to health. But what are these products that have been withdrawn from the market?

Suspicious products in oil

A great philosopher, Ludwig Andreas Feuerbachhe said: “Man is what he eats“. Probably in his time, in the nineteenth century, there was certainly not the variety of food that we all know today, so it was much easier to connote a personality by his behavior at the table. Today with all that is offered to us by supermarkets, pizzerias and fast – food, how do you “describe” a person by what they eat.

Therefore, other paths have to be taken. What is certain is that among the many, infinite paths that food can take, some could have unpleasant consequences. Fortunately, it doesn’t happen very often that foods are discovered that can have even serious consequences for those who have eaten a particular food. This time, however, something serious happened, as the Ministry of Health intervened directly. In some products in oil something was wrong. But which products have been withdrawn?

Products that have been pulled from the shelves are branded Mareblu and it is precisely the Anchovy fillets in olive oil e in Mareblu extra virgin olive oil. In these cases it is important to report the lots that have been withdrawn Vero Sapore anchovy fillets in extra virgin olive oil:

0000368375 to be consumed by 12/10/2023;

to be consumed by 12/10/2023; 0000357182to be consumed by 09/15/2023

While the classic anchovy fillets in olive oilthe lot numbers are as follows:

0000368373

0000364577

0000357181

The expiry date of these lots is 08/10/2023 e 14/09/2023

Why were they withdrawn?

The notice not to consume the above products came directly from Ministry of Health who then recommended that those in possession of the product withdrawn from the shelves to bring it back to where they bought it and they will be reimbursed even if they no longer have the receipt attesting to the purchase. In the notice published on the ministry’s website, the motivation that led to the withdrawal of these product lots appears: the withdrawn lots could contain a level of histamine higher than the limits allowed by law.

But what is histamine? L’histamine is activated by the body in response to potentially dangerous foreign bodies (allergens) to alert the body and if its levels become high lead to the appearance of the characteristic symptoms of allergic reactions such as the palpitations, a noticeable blush on the face but also headache, sense of exhaustion, He retched e nausea. Histamine increases its level in poorly stored foods such as, for example, meat or fish left out of the refrigerator for too long. Very expensive Ludwig Andreas Feuerbachnot always Man is what he eatstoday, much more often “it’s what they feed them“.