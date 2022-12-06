Two molecules to block, because they are responsible for spreading prostate cancer. The discovery comes from an Italian study, signed by scientists from the Catholic University, Rome campus, and the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Hospital Foundation, in collaboration with the University of Rome Tor Vergata. In practice, the team of experts has identified the mechanism that favors the development of the tumor and which, if defused, allows it to stop its growth.
See also NASA's "Perseverance" photographed peculiar rock experts: Martian underground materials are suitable for life | NASA | Perseverance | Strange rocks | Mars | Subsurface materials | Life exists