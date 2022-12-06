Home Health Prostate cancer, discovered the mechanism that can block it
Health

by admin
Two molecules to block, because they are responsible for spreading prostate cancer. The discovery comes from an Italian study, signed by scientists from the Catholic University, Rome campus, and the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Hospital Foundation, in collaboration with the University of Rome Tor Vergata. In practice, the team of experts has identified the mechanism that favors the development of the tumor and which, if defused, allows it to stop its growth.

