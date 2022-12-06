Gabriele Comuzzo has been appointed Deputy General Manager of the Gedi Group. The group communicates it in a note. Comuzzo, former chief revenue officer of the company and general manager of A. Manzoni & C., will have the task of supporting the managing director Maurizio Scanavino in the development of projects relating to the digital transition, in the implementation of revenue generation processes and in cost optimization of all business areas (digital, radio, newspapers and advertising).

Furthermore, from 31 December Roberto Moro will leave the company, having met the pension requirements: his function as central director of Human Resources of the Gedi Group will be covered starting from 1 January 2023 by Alessandro Bianco, current HR manager of La Stampa and Local Newspapers and Gedi Printing.