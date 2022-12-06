Home Business Gedi Group, Gabriele Comuzzo appointed deputy general manager. Alessandro Bianco will be Central Human Resources Director
Business

Gedi Group, Gabriele Comuzzo appointed deputy general manager. Alessandro Bianco will be Central Human Resources Director

by admin
Gedi Group, Gabriele Comuzzo appointed deputy general manager. Alessandro Bianco will be Central Human Resources Director

Gabriele Comuzzo has been appointed Deputy General Manager of the Gedi Group. The group communicates it in a note. Comuzzo, former chief revenue officer of the company and general manager of A. Manzoni & C., will have the task of supporting the managing director Maurizio Scanavino in the development of projects relating to the digital transition, in the implementation of revenue generation processes and in cost optimization of all business areas (digital, radio, newspapers and advertising).

Furthermore, from 31 December Roberto Moro will leave the company, having met the pension requirements: his function as central director of Human Resources of the Gedi Group will be covered starting from 1 January 2023 by Alessandro Bianco, current HR manager of La Stampa and Local Newspapers and Gedi Printing.

See also  US stocks Friday: Tesla fell more than 6%, Didi fell more than 22%-the United States

You may also like

There may be a small drop in port...

Goldman Sachs: “Cryptocurrency Market Presents Huge Opportunity After...

Sales and purchases growing by +7.5%: better performance...

Hong Kong stock market retreats: Hang Seng Technology...

Fincantieri and Merchant Marine Academy allied in Genoa

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the...

FOL Trading USA: episode dated 06.12.2022

Tongrun Equipment is promoted to 11-panel photovoltaic downstream...

Nouriel Roubini presents the insolvent zombies and the...

RTX 4080 is exposed to price cuts!Not afraid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy