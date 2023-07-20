Home » Protests Koran burning, Swedish embassy in Iraq on fire
Protests Koran burning, Swedish embassy in Iraq on fire

(ANSA) – BAGHDAD, JULY 20 – The Swedish embassy in Baghdad was set on fire before dawn during a demonstration organized by supporters of religious leader Moqtada Sadr on the eve of a new event in Sweden where the organizers allegedly intend to burn a new copy of the Koran. An AFP correspondent saw smoke rising from the embassy building in the area where Iraqi police were deployed in riot gear for the demonstration.


The Iraqi foreign minister condemned the fire “with the utmost firmness” and called on the security forces to open an “urgent investigation”. “The Iraqi government – reads a note – has instructed the competent security services to call for an urgent investigation and to take all necessary measures to shed light on the causes of the accident and identify the perpetrators”. (HANDLE).

