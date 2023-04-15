“Providing good care and looking after seriously ill people”

All people in our country should have the certainty that they will be well cared for and accompanied on their final journey through life. That is why we will do a much better job of promoting the expansion of hospice and palliative care at home and in nursing homes, as well as in hospices and hospitals. Because seriously ill people should be well cared for, cared for and accompanied wherever they want to spend the last phase of their lives – at home, in hospitals or in nursing homes, in the cities or in the country. The goal is a nationwide range of hospice and palliative care services throughout Germany.