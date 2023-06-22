Psychologists, ‘equalization with medical management is needed’ – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 22 – “One of our battles is to be considered on a par with medical management, with the same career and professional development opportunities. We also work for the establishment of organizational structures to coordinate psychologists in companies and guarantee effectiveness and efficiency”: said the national general secretary of the union of psychologists, Ivan Iacob, at the states general of Psychology, organized in Rome by the council of the national order of psychologists.



“We are for the application of adequate recognition to the activities of freelancers – he added -. We have a law on fair compensation that can be improved, but a prudent action by the regional orders, I am thinking of the validation of the fees and the support that is possible to provide to professionals, can make the application of the law much more ‘friendly’ to professionals. A priority is undoubtedly the defense of the spaces of professional autonomy and the fight against the abusive exercise of the profession”.



The national secretary also recalled that “today there is much talk of a primary or basic care psychologist and of school psychology. It is a good thing because society has an ever greater need of psychology. The amendment of Legislative Decree no. 502 /92 created the legal conditions, also recognized by the Constitutional Court, to support the family doctor with a psychologist. However, we regret having to acknowledge that the work done by the Psychology Table set up by the Ministry of Health has stalled”. (HANDLE).



