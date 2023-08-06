Home » Pumpkin curry with rice noodles | > – Guide – Cooking
Health

Pumpkin curry with rice noodles | > – Guide – Cooking

by admin
Pumpkin curry with rice noodles | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients:

Wash the pumpkin, cut in half and remove the seeds and the top stalk. Then roughly chop with the peel.

Peel and roughly chop the parsley roots, onions and garlic. Melt the coconut oil in a large saucepan and briefly sauté the roughly chopped vegetables in it. Stir the curry paste, star anise, kaffir lime leaves and coriander seed into the hot vegetables and roast everything briefly so that the flavors can develop well. Add pumpkin pieces.

Peel the turmeric and scrape it off with a paring knife. Be sure to wear gloves, because turmeric stains stubbornly. Then cut into fine slices and also add to the vegetables.

Deglaze the curry with coconut milk, season with honey and soy sauce and bring to the boil once. Then reduce the temperature.

Cut the chili into fine slices, scrape off the ginger and also cut into fine slices. Clean the leek and cut into thick slices. Add everything to the curry and let it simmer at a low temperature.

Finally, quarter the savoy cabbage, cut out the stalk, cut the cabbage into strips about two fingers wide and add to the simmering vegetables. The cabbage should only be cooked very briefly so that it stays nice and crisp.

Cook noodles according to package instructions and drain.

Roughly chop two-thirds of the coriander, the stalks a little finer. Finely chop the remaining third. Just before serving, add the lemon juice and zest as well as the roughly chopped coriander to the curry and stir in. If you don’t like cilantro, you can use flat-leaf parsley.

See also  Vegetarian or Pescatarian, which is the healthiest diet?

serving:

Put the curry in bowls or deep plates, arrange 1 nest of noodles on each and sprinkle the finely chopped coriander on top.

Nutritional values ​​(per serving):

about 745 kcal, 14 g protein, 27 g fat, 103 g carbohydrates, 14 g fiber

This topic in the program:

Eat better! | 06.08.2023

You may also like

The north-eastern coast of Sardinia burns, houses evacuated

Title: “Muscular System Health Supplements: Boost Your Strength...

Anti-Aging Secrets for a Radiant Neck

Hazelnut milk: properties, benefits and versatility in the...

The Countless Benefits of Jasmine Oil: A Powerful...

Children move out – what happens to the...

symptoms that should not be underestimated

Understanding and Treating Mouth Ulcers: Causes, Symptoms, Treatments,...

No-wash trick kills the sweat bacteria!

Understanding the Uses, Precautions, and Side Effects of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy