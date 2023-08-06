Pumpkin curry with rice noodles | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients:

Wash the pumpkin, cut in half and remove the seeds and the top stalk. Then roughly chop with the peel.

Peel and roughly chop the parsley roots, onions and garlic. Melt the coconut oil in a large saucepan and briefly sauté the roughly chopped vegetables in it. Stir the curry paste, star anise, kaffir lime leaves and coriander seed into the hot vegetables and roast everything briefly so that the flavors can develop well. Add pumpkin pieces.

Peel the turmeric and scrape it off with a paring knife. Be sure to wear gloves, because turmeric stains stubbornly. Then cut into fine slices and also add to the vegetables.

Deglaze the curry with coconut milk, season with honey and soy sauce and bring to the boil once. Then reduce the temperature.

Cut the chili into fine slices, scrape off the ginger and also cut into fine slices. Clean the leek and cut into thick slices. Add everything to the curry and let it simmer at a low temperature.

Finally, quarter the savoy cabbage, cut out the stalk, cut the cabbage into strips about two fingers wide and add to the simmering vegetables. The cabbage should only be cooked very briefly so that it stays nice and crisp.

Cook noodles according to package instructions and drain.

Roughly chop two-thirds of the coriander, the stalks a little finer. Finely chop the remaining third. Just before serving, add the lemon juice and zest as well as the roughly chopped coriander to the curry and stir in. If you don’t like cilantro, you can use flat-leaf parsley.

serving:

Put the curry in bowls or deep plates, arrange 1 nest of noodles on each and sprinkle the finely chopped coriander on top.

Nutritional values ​​(per serving):

about 745 kcal, 14 g protein, 27 g fat, 103 g carbohydrates, 14 g fiber

This topic in the program:

Eat better! | 06.08.2023

