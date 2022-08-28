It was the summer of 2019, the Queen Elizabeth gave up some vacation days in his beloved Scotland to meet the prime minister Boris Johnson, newly appointed at the time. Today, three years later, it could materialize the situation on the contrarywith the official investiture of the new government leader (the challenge is between Rishi Sunak e Liz Truss) that next 6 September could be staged in the Balmoral residence.

Not sure why His Majesty wants to take himself a holiday supplement. Indeed, the attachment to duty has always been – and still remains – one of his main features. To question – for now – his return to Londonunfortunately there are the well-known “mobility problems», Which in recent months have influenced the calendar of his public appearances: decisions are made last minute, monitoring the situation.

According to what the Sunthe medical team «advised the sovereign to stay in Balmoral», Avoiding displacements. Not for one worsening of his physical condition, referred to in the report makes no mention: the staff does not want to expose it to the “Travel inconveniences”even more so considering that Sunak or Truss (il September 5th the winner will be known) will be able to travel to Scotland without problems to respect the ritual and tradition.

“Anyway, no one tells her what to do: she will decide, ”the sources add. But it must be said that Elizabeth, wiselyhas always given value to expert opinion: recently, in fact, he jumped as a precaution very important appointments, such as the Remembrance Sunday Service, the opening of the parliamentary year a Westminster or the convention of Glasgow on climate change. Majesty of him, 96 years old made in April, how are you really?

A question to which it is impossible to answer: last time it was photographed on July 21 as he got off his plane ad Aberdeen. The same Sunthrough the words of the expert Ingrid Seward, reported the newspapers morning meetingsi of the heir Carlo with his mother: «These impromptu visits I am really unusual for the prince. But on the other hand he is a person thoughtfulon which Elizabeth knows she can rely».

Words that have however unleashed in someone worry for the current state of health of Her Majesty.

