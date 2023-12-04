Radiators turned on at night, when it is convenient and at risk

It is well known that keeping the heaters turned on at night can create a warm and comfortable environment, but it can also have negative effects on your health and quality of sleep. With the arrival of colder temperatures, many people are tempted to keep the radiators on at night, but it is important to be aware of the potential risks.

Sleeping in a room that is too hot can disrupt sleep and make breathing difficult. This can lead to a poor quality of sleep, insomnia, and an increased risk of colds and bronchitis. The Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization warn that a room temperature above 18°C can be risky for your health, especially during the night when the body naturally disperses its heat.

To avoid these risks, it is recommended to keep the radiators on before going to sleep and then maintain a mild temperature in the bedroom, below 20 degrees, for improved breathing and quality of sleep. For newborns, the maximum room temperature should be set to 20°C to prevent any potential harm.

In terms of energy consumption and cost-saving, it is recommended to use radiators only in certain conditions, such as when temperatures drop. This can lead to reduced consumption and lower bills. Depending on the efficiency of the heating system, it may be beneficial to keep the radiators on at a lower temperature at night or only in the last hours before going to bed to maintain a comfortable environment without impacting your health or your bills.

In conclusion, it is important to be mindful of the temperature in your home, especially at night. By balancing comfort, energy consumption, and health considerations, you can create a safe and comfortable environment for a good night’s sleep.