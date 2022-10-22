Do you want to advertise on this site?

“Helping children and young people to grow up calm, happy and confidently in the future”. This is the goal of “United for Pipo”, a non-profit organization born at the end of 2021, which helps children with Pipo (Pediatric Pseudo-Intestinal Obstruction) and their families, to deal with a seriously disabling disease, orphan of treatments and drugs. With a view to raising awareness, Friday 28 October at Golf bistro (via Provinciale 34 / B) of Corte Francawill be hosted a benefit evening in support of the association. To participate and «make a difference» visit the site www.unitiperlapipo.it.

What is Pipo?

The Chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction it’s a genetic disease, extremely rare, and can affect both adults and children. When diagnosed in pediatric age it is called Pipo (Pediatric Pseudo-Bowel Obstruction). It is a serious disorder that affects intestinal motility with alteration of the propulsive capacity of the intestine, that is, the movements of the muscles of the intestine that push the intestinal contents forward.

How does it manifest itself?

The main characteristic of the disease is invisibility, so it is difficult to recognize and diagnose. In practice, however, the conditions with which it can occur are variable, so the digestive system is unable to advance its contents, with consequent symptoms of intestinal obstruction, even in the absence of a true obstruction. Hence it derives a partial or total inability to feed by mouth.

I most common symptoms, in general, are: bloating and abdominal distension, vomiting, constipation, food intolerance and growth retardation. In addition to motility, digestive function is also often compromised, with reduced ability to absorb food, and in the case of bladder involvement, the symptoms concern urinary retention, with difficulty or inability to urinate.

