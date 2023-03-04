Rare skin diseases, 1,500 services a year at the IDI © ANSA/Ansa
For rare endocrine diseases, Italy is first in Europe with 20 accredited centres, but there is a strong gap in the South. In fact, in the South there are only three centers in Naples and one in Messina. There are 111 centers accredited by the European Union, and our country has a concentration of 20 of them, more than Germany with 15, France (10) and Spain (5).
5 years after the birth of the European Network for the treatment of rare endocrine diseases (Endo-Ern), the fourth edition of the congress ‘Let’s talk about Ma.RE in Sicily takes stock of assistance in Italy for this rare condition – A close-knit network for rare endocrine-metabolic diseases’, organized by the Endocrinology Unit of the Martino University Hospital of Messina, with the sponsorship of the Italian Society of Endocrinology (Sie) and the Italian Society of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetology (Siedp ). Rare endocrine diseases generate alterations in the endocrine system or metabolism and include rare thyroid cancers, pituitary, adrenal and pancreatic diseases. There are more than 150 but only 15 recognized in the essential levels of assistance and only for these there are national or regional registers. This means that “for all the others there is no Italian data and that patients cannot enjoy the rights recognized to rare patients”, explains Salvatore Cannavò, director of the Endo-Ern center of the Messina Polyclinic and ESI secretary. Furthermore, with regional federalism, “not all citizens have access to therapies in the same way, so in some cases patients are even forced to change residence” comments Andrea Lenzi, president of the Biosafety, Biotechnology and Life Sciences Committee, ordinary of Endocrinology at the ‘Sapienza’ of Rome and head of the Endo-Ern center of the Umberto I Policlinico.
|
news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA