The differences between the Regions in taking care of patients “are also linked to the recovery plans of some of these and therefore to the impossibility of expanding the Lea with highly negative repercussions on patients – adds Maria Piccione, director of Genetics at the University of Palermo – It is therefore necessary to use the few tools we have to improve and reorganize patient care”. The double march between North and South “creates great difficulties for rare patients, not only in accessing diagnosis but also in taking charge”, warns Annalisa Scopinaro, president of Uniamo, the Italian Federation of Rare Diseases, while the director of the Observatory Rare Diseases (Omar), Ilaria Ciancaleoni Bartoli, underlines that the “fundamental thing common to all rare pathologies is the diagnosis. Indeed, it is only with the diagnosis that the patient has the possibility of accessing the most suitable treatment pathways to treat and manage his pathology. On this – he concludes – newborn screening certainly has a crucial importance “. Now, also declares Maurizio Scarpa, head of the Regional Coordination Center for Rare Diseases Friuli Venezia Giulia and MetabERN coordinator, “we are moving into the second five-year period and are proceeding with the review of the members of the ERN and their functioning. There is an action that is starting these days and which has been envisaged by the European Commission to allow member states to identify strategies for integrating ERN members within the national health services”.