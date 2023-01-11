Patricia Gentilini is an oncologist and hematologist from Forlì, well known and appreciated as a scientific popularizer on television and in the newspapers. He edits a regular column of Health and Medicine on Fatto Quotidiano and is particularly expert on environmental issues related to the development of tumors. In an article published in his column del Fatto in recent days, Gentilini highlighted the concern about the dramatic increase in cancer in Italy in the last two years speaking of real “cancer epidemic“, reporting the official data of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

The doctor explains that “the causes of all this are identified in increasingly incorrect lifestyles given that 33% of adults are overweight, 10% obese, 24% smoke and sedentary people have increased from 23% in 2008 to 31% in 2021. Certainly the interruption of normal diagnostic activities, surgical interventions and therapies as a result of the pandemic has contributed to aggravating this balance, but also the forced sedentary lifestyle we have been forced to with the prolonged lockdowns has certainly not favored our physical and mental health. We all remember the surreal scenes of the lonely runner on the seashore chased by the police or the canoeist chased by the drone and for this hefty fined: perhaps after two years a self-criticism by the health authorities also on the rules would be desirable“.

Gentilinihowever, adds: “However, there is another potential risk factor increasingly present in the scientific literature, namely the possible causal role of mRNA vaccines in the onset and/or progression of tumor forms. The use of mRNA vaccines in the context of infectious diseases is unprecedented and there are still many unknowns in this regard, given that it is not clear from which cells of the body, after the inoculation, the Spike protein is produced, how much it produces, for how long and where it is distributed. However, it has been ascertained that the Spike protein induced by the vaccine has a pro-inflammatory action and can interact with complex biological functions of the organism, in particular by interfering with the production of cytokines, substances that modulate the immune system. I also point out that these products have not been tested for either genotoxicity or carcinogenicity and we know nothing of their long-term effects. In fact, both cases of new onset and rapid progression of already existing tumors have been published within a very short time after the inoculums, but of even greater interest are the works that investigate the possible mechanisms underlying all of this. The subject is obviously very complex, but once again the host’s immune system would be involved which, abnormally stimulated with the repeated inoculations, would lose its efficiency. In particular, the immune surveillance against tumor cells would be altered following the decreased production of interferon, but there would also be an exaggerated production of a growth factor (TGFbeta), a substance capable of inducing a “regression” in already differentiated cells towards the mesenchymal state (proper state of the early stages of embryonic life), with the ability to metastasize and greater biological aggressiveness”.

The doctor concludes the article by writing that “We should carefully monitor the long-term consequences of these vaccines, especially when they are administered to otherwise healthy individuals, and finally open a scientific debate worthy of the name. Unfortunately the censorship of every dissonant voice, even if authoritative, that has been recorded over the course of these two years is something unheard of that has not helped science and much less health; as written in the article in fact: “the censorship of opposing or alternative opinions and points of view can be harmful to the public, especially during crisis situations such as epidemics, which are characterized by great uncertainties, as it can lead to the loss of important points of view, information and scientific evidence“.

Yesterday the doctor Gentilini He released an interview with the local newspaper Buongiornosuedtirol in which he further added: “The mRNA technology used today in “vaccines” against SARS-CoV-2 had never been used to combat an infectious disease, let alone on a healthy population of any age group, even these “pro-drugs” – how correctly do they call Prof. Cosentino – they have been authorized from 6 months even though we well know that COVID-19 has never been a problem either in the pediatric age or in young people. On this I invite you to read what is on the CMSi website. The mRNA “vaccines” were born to find a cure for cancer and this technology has over twenty years of research behind it. Unfortunately, the researchers’ dream of obtaining an effective weapon against cancer has not had any success to date and having transferred the use of this technology – ineffective for what it was created for and whose medium / long term effects do not had been minimally investigated – to counter an infectious disease, using it massively and indiscriminately on a healthy population, is something unheard of in the history of medicine and let me tell you that it seems to me pure madness, a gamble that we will only see over time the consequences. After all, Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, and recently retired gave an interview in Nature in which she literally says: “We flew the plane while we were still building it”. These were some of Jansen’s statements, therefore every rule, control, prudence is skipped and we can see the results, even considering the discrepancies found in the various lots“.

The doctor from Romagna, addressing the journalist who interviewed her, added: “If you think that by definition a vaccine should be given to healthy people and a drug only to those who are sick, you understand that the population basin is much wider in the first case. However, I think that Big Pharma’s interest is on both fronts and if the “vaccine” then weakens the immune system and therefore makes the population more fragile and sicker, I would say that the circle closes! Believe me I’m not exaggerating, unfortunately Medicine has taken a very dangerous slope for decades and instead of investing in maintaining health by first of all preserving the quality of the environment and personal resources (think for example of the importance of the microbiota in preserving our state physical and mental) we are witnessing the phenomenon of “disease mongering”. In 1976 Henry Gadsden, president of an American pharmaceutical group, declared that the new frontier of his industrial sector would be “to produce drugs for healthy people, because this will allow us to sell to anyone, just like selling chewing gum”. I would say that unfortunately they are reaching the goal in a big way“.