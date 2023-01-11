Home News The new 20-year BTP raises 7 billion with a rate of 4.529%
News

The new 20-year BTP raises 7 billion with a rate of 4.529%

by admin
The new 20-year BTP raises 7 billion with a rate of 4.529%

The new 20-year BTP launched by the Treasury raises 7 billion euros, at a price of 99.606 which corresponds to an annual gross yield on issue of 4.529 percent. These are good numbers, which testify to a demand that has remained solid on the long maturities of Italian debt. To understand its value it is obviously necessary to refer to a profoundly changed market context, in which the bullish prospects of the ECB and above all the scenario of the progressive reduction of…

See also  Mattarella's speech: "Seven years for the common good". And he quotes a letter from a professor to his students

You may also like

The 14th People’s Congress of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous...

Influenza vaccine for half of the Over 65s:...

Changsha Public Security Bureau held a police flag-raising...

Chairman Xi’s important speech at the Second Plenary...

Political polls, Brothers of Italy is first above...

Shanghai confirms GDP growth forecast for 2023: over...

Competition of the nose, exhibited in the prosecutor’s...

Hainan Provincial Disease Control and Prevention Releases Spring...

Leonardo DiCaprio fan of pink iguanas: “Congratulations to...

Find a way to develop civilian personnel that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy