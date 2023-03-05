Home Health Recipe “Saddle of venison with blackberry jus and pumpkin risoni” | > – Guide
Recipe "Saddle of venison with blackberry jus and pumpkin risoni"

Recipe "Saddle of venison with blackberry jus and pumpkin risoni"

Ingredients for the blackberry jus:

Wash the soup vegetables and onions, clean and cut into walnut-sized cubes. Heat the oil in a coated saucepan and first fry the bones and then the vegetables very well so that they get a nice colour. Add the tomato paste and roast briefly. Deglaze with half of the wine and simmer gently. When the liquid is almost gone, top up with the remaining wine. Optionally add some water or broth as well as the rosemary and blackberries. If the sauce has a nice color, pour everything through a sieve and collect the pure sauce. Let this simmer until it has the right consistency. If that takes too long, you can tie it off with some starch. Finally, season with salt, pepper, honey and balsamic vinegar.

Ingredients for the risoni:

Peel the onion and garlic and cut into fine cubes. If necessary, peel the pumpkin (depending on the variety) and grate coarsely using a grater. Heat a pan and toast the walnuts in it. Then heat the olive oil in the pan and let the sage leaves crisp in it. Drain on a kitchen towel. Sauté the onion and garlic cubes in the oil. Add pumpkin and risoni and sauté for 3-4 minutes. Deglaze with white wine and let it boil away while stirring constantly. Then add the broth and keep stirring. After 8-10 minutes, the risoni should be al dente, i.e. firm to the bite. Grate and fold in the cheese.

Ingredients for the saddle of venison:

Preheat the oven to 70 degrees (top/bottom heat). Portion the saddle of venison and sear in a hot pan with a little oil – about 1 minute per side. Then cook in the oven for 8 minutes.

serving:

Place the risoni on a plate and place the meat on top. Then decorate with the crispy sage leaves and walnuts. Spread the sauce around it. Garnish with blackberries to taste.

Saddle of venison with pumpkin risoni and blackberries served on a plate. © NDR Photo: Claudia Timmann

Zora just cooks it | broadcast date | 05.03.2023

Saddle of venison with pumpkin risoni and blackberries served on a plate. © NDR Photo: Claudia Timmann
