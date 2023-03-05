Home World Athletics: Euroindoor, Larissa Iapichino silver in the long run – Sport
At the indoor European Athletics Championships silver for Larissa Iapichino, who in the last jump flies to the Italian indoor record of 6.97, after having already equaled it with 6.91, just three centimeters from the 7.00 of the British Jazmin Sawyers (gold) and ahead of the indoor world champion, the Serbian Ivana Vuleta (bronze 6.91). The daughter of Fiona May and her father-coach Gianni Iapichino, still twenty-one years old, fights on equal terms with the big names in the specialty and relegates the German Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo off the podium, fourth with 6.83.

The women’s 4x400m relay with Alice Mangione, Ayomide Folorunso, Anna Polinari and Eleonora Marchiando is silver, in 3’28″61, at the end of a race that saw the Italian record improve by almost two seconds (established two years ago with 3 :30.32 by Rebecca Borga, Alice Mangione, Eleonora Marchiando, Eloisa Coiro).

