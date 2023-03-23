



What is a tagine?

In North African cuisine, the tajine, tagine or tashiin refers both to a round casserole made of clay with a convex or pointed lid and to the dish cooked in it. It’s Zora Klipp’s father’s favorite dish, there was no camping holiday without a tagine.

Ingredients for the tagine:

Roughly chop the chicken.

Peel garlic and chop finely. Also finely chop the parsley and coriander. Make a marinade with the cumin, coriander seeds, garlic, the chopped herbs, salt, pepper and olive oil. Rub the marinade on the breast and legs and leave to soak in the fridge for at least 1 hour.

In the meantime, for the broth, cut the soup vegetables and 1 onion into pieces the size of a walnut (you are welcome to leave the peel on the vegetables, including the onion, just remove the stalk). Place the chicken scraps and bones in a saucepan with the vegetables and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil and let simmer for about 30 minutes.

Peel the potatoes and cut into wedges. Finely dice the onion. Cover the bottom of the tagine with oil and place the potato wedges inside. Cover with the diced onions and place the marinated chicken on top. Pour in 500 ml stock (for 4 people) and add the cinnamon stick and 3 slices of salted lemon. Spread the dried plums and cashew nuts on top and close the tagine with the lid. Simmer gently over medium heat for 35-40 minutes.





Ingredients for the Pan Bread:

Dissolve the yeast with the sugar in lukewarm water. Mix with the remaining ingredients to form a smooth dough. This is best done with a food processor, knead in it for about 5-6 minutes. Then cover the dough and let it rise in a warm place for 45 minutes. When it has risen nicely, divide into individual pieces of dough of around 100-120 g each and form into small balls. Let them rise again for 15 minutes. Then roll out with a rolling pin to a thickness of 4-5 mm. Fry in a heated pan without oil for about 3 minutes per side.

Tip: Make salted lemons yourself

You can buy salted lemons in delicatessen shops or you can pickle them yourself. Cut 3 lemons into 1 cm thick slices and add salt. Squeeze the 4th lemon. Boil the juice with sugar. Pour lemon slices into a glass. Pour over the liquid and refrigerate for at least 2-3 days.