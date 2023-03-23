Home Entertainment Romina decided not to go to “LAM” with Ángel de Brito and will be with Jorge Rial in C5N
Romina decided not to go to “LAM” with Ángel de Brito and will be with Jorge Rial in C5N

After being removed from the big brother house The last Sunday, Romina decided not to attend the interview of the “LAM” program who drives brito angel on América TV where all her ex-partners who came out before her went.

The driver announced at the beginning of the program on Wednesday that the ex-deputy was not going to participateunlike the previous ones that were eliminated for an exclusive interview.

Without Romina on the floor, in “LAM” they discussed some controversial issues about her and her ex-husband, Walter Festa, who they assured was being investigated for “illicit enrichment”

They also reviewed the sworn declaration of the ex-participant and how they increased their assets since he began his political career in the town of Moreno, where Festa was mayor.

At the same time, Jorge Rial confirmed on their social networks that the former deputy will attend his program in C5N, “Argenzuela”, This Thursday at 3:00 p.m.


