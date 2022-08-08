Herpes, impetigo and salmonella. These are some of the gods virusinfections or bacteria that can strike during vacation summer. One of the most conspicuous is the “di mushroom” mare“: white patches on the skin that spoil the tan, but above all that can expand. The dermatologist Giovanni Pellacanidirector of dermatological clinic Umberto I di Roma and popularizer on dermadok (channel TikTok where doctors inform about skin diseases), explains symptoms, treatment and prevention.

What are “sea” mushrooms?

It is a diner, which normally lives on our skin. It is not a bacterium, but a fungus, although it is always part of the parasites. As in animals, the difference between elephants and flies. It is seen especially in the summer, because this fungus produces a discoloration of the skin. Patches, which are lighter.

How do they recognize each other?

Lighter, not completely white spots on the skin. Which form a geographic map aspect. It is not itchy, or mild. So very few symptoms. And it has no erythema, so no redness. But it slowly tends to widen.

How are they treated?

It can be treated easily, but you need to be sure of the diagnosis. Because it tends to come back. There are foams, creams, shampoos and other products that contain an antifungal. What does he do? Eliminate the fungus. But you have to use it for 4 weeks. It should also be used on the nape of the neck, because it stays there. When using the product, it must be left for at least 10 minutes.

How can you prevent them?

It usually occurs in the spring. If one has a tendency to have them, then one can use antifungal products, twice a week, in April, May, June. To prevent the mushroom from returning.

What other infections can affect us at the sea?

Small skin infections, such as the so-called impetigine. Small skin infections that happen when one has small cuts on the skin or scratches. Blotches, more red, and brownish yellow crusts form. Very often, on the smallest, around the cavities (eg nose) and then they spread. They must be treated with an antibiotic, being a bacterium.

L’herpes?

It is the most typical virus. The first exposure to the sun generates a local immunosuppression on the skin and therefore, to whom it is subject, it manifests itself: usually on the lip.

How is it treated?

Antivirals by mouth.

Prevention?

Solars containing zinc, because it protects against the recurrence of herpres. Pediatric sunscreens are recommended, to be bought at the pharmacy.