A particularly violent season of ailments has been underway for 23 years, and shows no signs of slowing down. The combination of influenza virus and syncytial virus has had a significant impact, leading to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths. This season has been particularly tough, with inclement and alternating weather conditions, a reduced flu vaccination campaign and low population immunity due to the COVID-19 containment measures.

According to experts, the flu virus alone causes the death of between 5,000 and 15,000 Italians every year. In previous years the flu season could be said to be closed at this time, but this year it will last at least until the end of April. This is due to several factors, including adverse weather conditions, reduced flu vaccination campaigns, and low population immunity.

Experts are calling for increased vaccination uptake rates to prevent the spread of flu and other viruses. The anti-coronavirus containment measures have been effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19, but have also reduced the circulation of other viruses, leaving the population unguarded, especially the young and unvaccinated.

According to Prof. Massimo Andreoni, Scientific Director of SIMIT, it is essential to monitor the situation to establish if the current situation is unique or if it could become more frequent in the future. The current flu season is expected to last until the end of April and the severe and alternating weather conditions, the reduced flu vaccination campaign and the low immunity of the population due to the COVID-19 containment measures are some of the causes of this prolonged season.

Prof. Claudio Cricelli, SIMG President, explains that this year’s flu season started early and remained quite high throughout the winter season. Although a slow and progressive decline is currently observed, the total number of flu-like syndromes is still significant and the only tool for influenza prophylaxis is vaccination.

This year’s flu season was distinctive, starting early and continuing throughout the winter season, with a slow and progressive decline observed. However, we are still above the epidemic threshold, especially among children, with about 13 million citizens suffering from flu-like syndromes at the end of March, a number destined to increase until the end of April.

In conclusion, the importance of vaccination cannot be overstated. Experts are urging the population to increase vaccination uptake rates to prevent the spread of influenza and other viruses. The current situation serves as a reminder that we must be vigilant and proactive in protecting ourselves against viruses and disease.

