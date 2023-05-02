Redfall, inXile shoots a video to promote the game but gets the opposite result

inXile Entertainment he shot a short video with the intention of promoting the launch of Redfallhowever obtaining the opposite result and providing users, especially those most critical of Xbox, a deadly base for memes.

We basically see one of the inXile developers playing Redfall on Xbox Series X (with, uh, a PS5 on display under the TV…) and being joined by a colleague, who tells him how that type of game horror were forbidden to him as a kid because they were considered as a I invite the devil.

The guy who is playing, however, does not respond and remains with the controller in his hand, while his face has an expression of complete apathy. Twist, however: the rumors about the invitation to the devil were true, judging by the blood starting to come out of his mouth.

Here, in the light of Redfall’s votes it is clear that the whole thing takes on grotesque connotations and the choice to make a video like this turns into a resounding fail, as the expression of complete apathy was immediately associated with the quality of the Arkane Studios title. If you like, even bloodshed.

Obviously on social networks there is great excitement around what is considered to be yet another misstep in a period that is confirmed to be truly black for Xbox. Learn more about the scale of this debacle in our Redfall review.