A low-calorie diet, in which the daily caloric intake is reduced by a quarter, slows the rate of aging by 2-3% equal to a 10-15% reduction in the risk of death. This is what has been demonstrated in a clinical trial “CALERIE” on 220 healthy adults from a team of the Columbia University. The study was published in the journal Nature Aging.

The speed of aging

To measure the speed of aging, the scientists used an algorithm already validated for this purpose, called DunedinPACE (Pace of Aging, Computed from the Epigenome). The algorithm measures the number of years of biological aging that an individual undergoes during a calendar year. To measure molecular aging, the experts used blood samples and specific biomarkers on which the algorithm bases its estimates. Half of the sample followed the low-calorie diet, while the other half ate normally. No individual in the sample was overweight.

The results of a low-calorie diet

During the clinical trial, with a duration of 24 months and annual monitoring, it emerged that the speed of aging is reduced by 2-3% in individuals who have followed the low-calorie diet. This reduction corresponds to a 10-15% reduction in the risk of death. The study therefore confirms the anti-aging effects of calorie restriction in humans.

The next step will be to verify in the long term that these effects correspond to a reduction in the risk of getting sick from diseases typical of ageing, conclude the authors, such as dementia and cardiovascular pathologies.