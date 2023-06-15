Remove weeds from the terrace: the effective methods

Decks are a wonderful addition to any home and it’s time to prepare your outdoor space for those never-ending summer days outdoors. One of the best ways to freshen it up is to get rid of unsightly weeds. We’ve put together some effective patio weed removal methods to make your outdoor seating area fresh and pleasant in no time.

Removing weeds from the terrace: how to permanently destroy them?

Weeds sprout everywhere in the garden, but they are most annoying between patio stones. Unlike the unwanted plants in the garden that you can just pull out, removing weeds from the patio takes a little more effort. The best way to get rid of it is not to let it grow in the first place. However, there are several ways to remove weeds that are already growing on your patio.

Use a grout scraper

The best way to get rid of patio weeds is to use a grout scraper that gets in between the joints of the paving. Don’t try to pull the weeds out from above, otherwise you won’t be able to remove the roots. Use the tool to dig deep into the soil and rip out the stubborn roots. Push up from the bottom while simultaneously pulling from the top.

Before you start removing, make sure the soil is moist. Either pull the weeds right after it rains or wet the grout with the garden hose. Dispose of the pulled weeds in the garden bin. Some weeds can be composted, but some species are discouraged. So if you are not sure, you should not put the plants on the compost.

Although this method is very effective, you should repeat the process every week as the weeds could be very stubborn. But if you take the time to tend your patio for 15 minutes every week, you can keep the weeds at bay.

Get rid of weeds with a pressure washer

In order for using a pressure washer to be efficient, you should first remove the largest weeds by hand. Then wash the stones with the pressure washer and repeat regularly.

Note that the pressure washer should not be used on terrace slabs made of natural stone such as limestone or sandstone, as this can damage them. Test the device on an inconspicuous area first before cleaning the entire patio.

Pour boiling water on the weeds

Simply boiling water is very effective against weeds and it can even prevent existing seeds from germinating. You can also kill moss and algae on the floor covering with hot water.

Once the weeds appear, gently pour the hot water over all the grout. If you want to treat adult weeds with hot water, cut off the largest leaves first.

For particularly stubborn plants with long taproots, you may want to repeat the process 2-3 times. Every time you cook eggs or pasta, just dump the excess hot water on the patio.

Remove weeds from the patio with weed weeders

Use a flame weeder to destroy weeds sprouting through the joints in the paving. Weeds can take a lot of heat, but they die at the temperature of a gas flame. Wave the burning flame back and forth across the weeds until they turn black. Be careful not to damage the slabs and stones. After killing the weeds, allow the spot to cool completely and dig the roots out of the ground.

Prevent unwanted plants on the terrace

Once you have removed the weeds from the patio, you should take some effective measures to prevent them from growing back. Remember that these methods should be repeated frequently to be effective.

Sweep your patio regularly to remove weed seeds that are germinating in the grout.

Seal the joints with a joint sand to achieve a better seal between the slabs and stones and to prevent weed growth. It also improves the durability of your patio by holding the pavers together and leaving no room for weeds to grow.

Make sure your patio has good drainage. The soil between the terrace stones should not remain damp, as this encourages weeds. If the joints provide the right conditions to thrive, the weeds will keep coming back no matter how hard you try to remove them.