The Nutella is among the made in Italy products that the world envies us. Versatile and perfect hazelnut cream to make any recipe, it’s really impossible to resist. Ideal spread on bread, or even perfect for filling a delicious homemade donut, it is a cream that everyone has at home.

Over the years the Nutella has conquered the world, it is also possible to find it in very distant countries and this makes it an international must. Today around the market of the well-known hazelnut cream there are numerous products, all greedy and delicious. From biscuits to snacks, or breadsticks and Nutella snacks: the universe created by Ferrero around this world is truly unexpected, but above all it is constantly growing. And given the many consumers linked to the product, Nutella has now decided to reward its loyal consumers.

Nutella gives the cups

These days Ferrero has launched a sort of prize operation, with a safe gift. Nutella gives away two glass coffee cups complete with logo of the delicious chocolate cream, just follow a simple procedure. The regulation to obtain the coveted prize is indicated here on the appropriate site and it is very easy.

It will be enough to buy two of the products indicated, a 725 g or more jar of Nutella and one of the products on this list.

NUTELLA (sizes of 725 g or more)

NUTELLA B-READY (6 or 10 pieces)

NUTELLA & GO! (from 2 pieces)

NUTELLA BISCUITS (from 304 g to 12 tube)

CHILDREN BRIOSS (from 10 pezzi)

KINDER PAN E CIOC (10 pieces)

KINDER BREAKFAST PLUS (from 10 pieces)

KINDER PLUMCAKE (from 6 pieces)

KINDER DELICE (from 10 pieces)

KINDER CEREALE’ COOKIES with 7 CEREALS (6 pieces)

FERRERO FIESTA (from 10 pieces)

FERRERO BRIOSS (from 10 pieces)

KINDER KORNETTI (6 pieces)

Upload the talking purchase receipt to the platform within a set time and wait for the gift to arrive.

Nutella premium coffee cups

Operation Nutella: sure prizes, it’s not a contest

The Nutella operation guarantees safe prizes, it is not a competition. It is active from 17 February to 13 March 2023. If you follow the instructions specified in the link, in a few days you will receive a set of 6 cups in coffee glass by Borgonovo with NUTELLA shape worth 13.80 euros.

They are cool cups, which bear the Nutella logo on the glass and will be perfect for serving a coffee with friends or for adding them to the collection of Nutella gadgets.

