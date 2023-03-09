The Chainsaw Demo Of Resident Evil 4 And available as of now on PC, PS5, PS4 e Xbox Series X|S: Capcom announced it during tonight’s Spotlight, giving users the opportunity to try out the promising remake of the historic chapter of the survival horror series.

You can download the demo from Who per PS5 e PS4, yes this address for Xbox Series X|S and finally from Who per PC.

This is a demo version without time limitswhich we will therefore be able to play for as long as we want and which includes the initial stages of the Resident Evil 4 campaign, which see the arrival of Leon Kennedy in the village where the daughter of the President of the United States seems to have been taken.

The launch of the demo however, it does not arise as a real one surprise: this morning an advertisement on Twitch anticipated that the demo of Resident Evil 4 would arrive today, and apparently this time too it was a truthful leak.

As you recall, we previewed Resident Evil 4 earlier this month and were very impressed with the quality of the remake, which while staying true to the spirit of the original introduces a whole host of novelty.

Changes that are not limited to the technical sector, of course redesigned from scratch as usually happens for remakes, but they also and above all extend to the gameplaythrough an optimization of Leon Kennedy’s combat system and movements, less woody than in the past.

The demo will undoubtedly allow you to get an idea of ​​all these elements and to further raise expectations towards the game, whose launch is fast approaching: theexit of Resident Evil 4 is set for March 24 on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X|S.