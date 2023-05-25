Respiratory virus in children, the mother will be vaccinated: confirmations and doubts on the new frontier of Science

Important discovery for the protection of children against the respiratory virus: the mother will be vaccinated, what is happening.

One step closer to the approval of the new vaccine for the strange respiratory virus which has been affecting and affecting a not small number of children in the last period. If this were the case, it would be a real revolution for the protection of children.

We are talking about the Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), that is, a very common respiratory pathogen that mainly affects and infects children in their first years of life (as they are more fragile than other individuals), and is now the leading cause of hospitalization under the age of 2.

In fact, although it is an infection mainly related to the upper respiratory system, which therefore manifests itself through a simple cold, dry cough or fever, sometimes (especially in very young children) in the most at risk and most serious cases it could even reach the lower airways and lungs, causing acute bronchiolitis or even pneumonia with severe breathing difficulties.

The infection would be contracted by rubbing the eyes or nose, through the mucous membranes of the infected nose, mouth and eyesbut also simply by coughing, sneezing or just talking.

Furthermore, this virus could survive for several hours even on hard surfaces such as tables, toys, cribs and doorknobs.

The vaccine against the respiratory virus in children is on the way: what you need to know

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus, therefore, cannot be and, above all, absolutely must not be taken lightly. It is precisely for this reason that, in the short term, a definitive solution could be made available, which could really subvert everything.

The advisers of the US government agency that deals with the regulation of pharmaceutical products (the Food and Drug Administration), allegedly developed and recommended the agency’s approval of the first Respiratory Syncytial Virus vaccine.

Based on a clinical study, which involved 7,400 peoplean efficacy of the vaccine equal to 81.8% in the prevention of serious respiratory diseases caused by the virus in question within three months of birth, and equal to 69.4% in the first six months, would have been detected.

Reason why the vaccine would not be administered to children, but to mothers during pregnancy, who would be immunized between the end of the second and third trimester of gestation, so that the antibodies they develop against the virus pass to the fetus at the inside the uterus thus protecting the newborn.

However, it has further been found that in some cases vaccinated women may have more likely to give birth prematurely and – a further source of concern – that pregnant women should undergo the vaccine at the same time as others, and this could therefore interfere with the effective effectiveness.

From here, therefore, it is clear why we will have to wait a little longer for the FDA verdict. The sentence, in fact, is expected for the end of August.