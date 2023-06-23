Restless legs syndrome, many suffer from it without knowing it: how to recognize it

Restless Legs Syndrome is very common but sometimes few people know they have it: what are the symptoms.

Not everyone has ever heard of it, but restless legs syndrome is a rather common disease, which – according to data – affects 15% of the populationespecially middle-aged.

A real problem deriving from the nervous system, this type of pathology results in the need to having to move your legs all the timewithout being able to rest.

A sensation that is not at all pleasant, as can be clearly understood, especially for those who do an office job and who are therefore forced to remain seated for hours and hours.

Restless Legs Syndrome: What to do

The symptoms of the syndrome manifest themselves as a continuous desire to move the lower limbs. It is an urgent need, which pushes the person who is affected to always do it even during the night. For this reason it is difficult to rest because people who suffer from it tend to wake up all the time, thus having a very disturbed sleep. Initially it can be bearable, but if it becomes chronic it compromises daily life, becoming difficult to manage.

The causes are not known but surely there is a basic one genetic predisposition. It is necessary to distinguish the primary syndrome from the secondary one, or when there is no familiarity and then we speak of an idiopathic disease with a drop in dopamine, a neurotransmitter that is needed for the functioning of the central nervous system. Some conditions can favor the onset such as: renal insufficiency, neuropathies, anemia, pregnancy. If there is suspicion, you need to go to a specialist and do the necessary tests, probably in addition to blood tests you will also need to perform a sleep test, sometimes it occurs right at night.

If the results turn out to be positive, the work that is going to be done next is eliminate symptoms and improve daily life to restore the functions of the body. The therapy to be implemented depends very much on the person and on the severity of the disease. However, it is a treatable condition and you can go back to normal life. Often, however, when the symptoms are mild, there is a tendency to ignore the problem and all you do is give way to the same to get worse. In general, it is useful to maintain good quality sleep, not to smoke, not to drink, to exercise and to follow a balanced diet. The therapy is normally not pharmacological, this only in the most serious cases when it is possible to resort to specific products following a doctor’s prescription.

