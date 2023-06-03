Riccardi, donation to San Daniele garrison boosts department – Health

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – COLLOREDO DI MONTE ALBANO, 03 JUNE – “The donation to the hospital of San Daniele del Friuli of a latest generation laser machine, with pulsed thulium, for the treatment of urological pathologies, was generous and important thanks to a fundraising promoted by the board of the ‘Duecpistoni’ association and supported by the citizens of the hilly community, by entrepreneurs and companies, and by employees of the healthcare company”. This was stated by the councilor with responsibility for Health of the Fvg, Riccardo Riccardi, at the presentation of the “Solidarity and health project of our territory” which includes the initiative.



“It is a sophisticated instrumentation, costing around 110 thousand euros, which allows the Urology department to be even more avant-garde, following the needs of professionals – explained Riccardi – The urological activity in the hospital of San Daniele is an excellence. The most recent data, from 2019, speak of 90 major surgery operations, 156 of medium surgery, 316 of so-called minor surgery, 667 operations relating to minimally invasive diagnostic activity; 416, then, the hospital stays and 78 activities carried out, again for the specialty, in day surgery-day hospital, in a year”. Riccardi announced an “upgrade” for the San Daniele hospital, in the “contrast to the obsolescence of the instrumentation”. (HANDLE).

