Riccardi, pharmacies are an important garrison for the area – Health

(ANSA) – PALMANOVA, 08 JULY – “With the signing of this document, of which I am honored and of which I am proud, today we are writing another page, extraordinarily important, of our civil protection system. We are going ever deeper into respect to people’s safety conditions: the element of fragility is in fact certainly an aspect that fits into the context of an emergency response that must be given.With this agreement we touch on profound issues, working on the training of volunteers, so as to allow them to access solutions consistent with people’s safety needs”. This was stated by the regional councilor for Disability and civil protection, Riccardo Riccardi, who spoke at the Palmanova headquarters of the Civil Protection of the Fvg, to sign an agreement between Prc Fvg and the Fondazione Progettoautismo Fvg for the training of volunteers to help fragile people.



The new training volume “First Aid Kit – Safety training in plain language”, a tool developed in collaboration with PcrFvg, was presented. It aims to ensure the safety of people with intellectual fragility which includes men and women with intellectual disabilities and autism, elderly people with cognitive impairment and school-age children, from 3 to 11 years old.



The signing of the agreement between Riccardi and the president of the Fondazione Progettoautismo Fvg Onlus, Elena Bulfone; numerous volunteers and civil protection officials were present, educators of the Fvg Autism Project, the vice president of the regional council of associations of people with disabilities and their families of the Fvg Onlus, Maurizio Pessato, the young people followed by the Feletto Umberto center in Tavagnacco. With them was also the undersecretary of state at the Ministry of Economy and Finance Sandra Savino. (HANDLE).



© Copyright ANSA

