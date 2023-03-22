FYE International Recruiting GmbH

Dirk Bachmann is Managing Director of FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING. The personnel consultants have been supporting the healthcare market for more than ten years and are therefore very familiar with the personnel situation in the industry. For this reason, the experts support clinics, medical care centers and rehabilitation facilities in filling their positions with qualified specialists. In the following you will find out why recruiters are often viewed with skepticism and how FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING rejects these prejudices.

The shortage of skilled workers in the healthcare industry is a dramatic fact. In the next few years, around 20 percent of practicing doctors will retire due to age. Positions for therapeutic staff and medical specialists are also becoming increasingly difficult to fill. However, waiting for politicians to create new incentives to promote young people in the healthcare sector will not solve the problem. Clinics now have to fill their positions to ensure medical care for the population, including in small towns and in the countryside. Dirk Bachmann is the managing director of FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING and sees holistic recruiting as an effective solution. The personnel consulting agency has been working with the healthcare industry for over ten years and has therefore dedicated itself to bringing together qualified specialists and excellent employers from clinics, medical care centers and rehabilitation facilities.

“Both employers and employees have prejudices against recruiters. If you don’t leave recruiting in the hands of experienced professionals, you lose a lot of time and even more staff because the burden is too great,” explains Dirk Bachmann. Below you can find out what prejudices these are, why they are unfounded and how FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING proves this.

Myth 1: There are costs for the applicant

What makes many applicants shy away from working with recruitment agencies is the supposed cost. But contrary to this assumption, the costs of placement at FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING are borne by the searching clinics, medical care centers and rehabilitation facilities – the service is therefore completely free for the applicants. Instead, the applicants benefit from comprehensive advice on their position and their current opportunities on the job market. After all, the experts from FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING have a precise overview of the entire industry due to their focus on the healthcare sector, which offers applicants decisive advantages.

Misconception 2: Applicants have to give up control

Although applicants give up control of the job search to a certain extent, this does not entail any disadvantages or pressure for them to act. After all, applicants don’t have to go on the usually long search for suitable positions themselves, but instead receive offers tailored to them conveniently via FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING – and thus regain control. The experts are always in direct contact with the applicants in order to be able to include fine adjustments with regard to their individual needs, such as location, salary expectations or further training opportunities in the search. In addition, the recruitment agency does not take any step without having obtained the prior consent of the applicants – there can by no means be said to be a loss of control. Instead, the service provided by the recruitment agency saves applicants enormous amounts of time and nerves.

Misconception 3: Recruitment agencies are service providers for low-skilled workers

The entire healthcare system suffers from the ongoing shortage of skilled workers. Clinics, medical care centers and rehabilitation facilities are desperately looking for the right staff. A recruitment agency like FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING can professionally place qualified specialists in attractive positions. Contrary to the assumption of many specialists that a recruitment agency only works with less qualified candidates and can only place suitable positions, there are enormous opportunities for highly qualified specialists. The experts from FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING always keep an eye on the job market and, thanks to the close exchange with the institutions, have the insights that applicants are denied. A big advantage at this point is that the professionals already know about vacancies before they are communicated online – regardless of whether they are doctor jobs, assistant doctor positions, fee-based doctor positions, nursing jobs or other positions – this gives the applicants an enormous advantage. In addition, the recruiters, as third parties, have the opportunity to make the skills of the applicants even more attractive for the relevant clinics, medical care centers and rehabilitation facilities. This will benefit the candidates at the latest when it comes to salary negotiations.

Myth 4: The recruiter lacks insight into the company

In addition, specialists fear that recruiters have no insight into the companies that are looking. However, these concerns are unfounded at FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING. The personnel consultants are always in close contact with the employers and regularly get an impression of the working methods, the atmosphere and the advantages for the employees on site. The recruiters are by no means lacking the necessary insight. In addition, applicants have the opportunity to get an individual impression during a trial work.

Myth 5: Data protection information is passed on

Discretion and privacy are important to healthcare professionals. Therefore, many applicants fear that a recruitment agency could release data that is rightly subject to data protection. FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING knows about these concerns and relies on a solid basis of trust. All data that could point to a specific individual person will only be passed on if the applicant has been informed in detail and has given his express consent.

A recruitment agency, like FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING, offers applicants enormous advantages. This gives them the opportunity to be placed in a job that suits them and their personal ideas exactly. The agency’s team is always on the lookout for qualified candidates in order to place them in positions in the healthcare sector that suit them. Interested parties should therefore not hesitate and start their way towards their dream job together with FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING.

