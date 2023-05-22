Road test and reviews of the new Suzuki Vitara 2023, a truly complete crossover at a competitive price

Introduced in 2015 and subsequently updated visually and interiorly in 2018, the new generation of the Suzuki Vitara 2023 it has little in common with its predecessor, mainly sharing only the name and some stylistic elements.

This latest version is more geared towards road use, as it does not have reduced gears. Its ground clearance of 17.5 cm allows you to tackle not too demanding terrain, while maintaining good grip on asphalt. Let’s take a closer look:

New Suzuki Vitara 2023, the road test

Reviews of the new Suzuki Vitara 2023

The range of the Suzuki Vitara 2023 it includes both front-wheel drive versions and more versatile all-wheel drive versions with automatic distribution of drive torque between the axles. However, there are features that make off-road driving easier, such as the speed limiter for steep descents which automatically applies the brakes to maintain a speed of 10km/h.

Despite its compact size (417 cm in length), the design features square lines typical of miniature SUVs, offering a spacious and comfortable interior even in the rear. However, the styling isn’t modern and the multimedia system feels dated.

Suzuki Vitara it is only available in two petrol-hybrid versions. The 129 bhp 1.4 mild hybrid version with a 48-volt system, combined with a manual gearbox, offers prompt response, brilliant performance and energy efficiency.

The 114 HP 1.5 full hybrid version with 140-volt system, on the other hand, is less lively, but consumes slightly less fuel in the city and can travel about 4 kilometers in all-electric mode (under very favorable conditions, according to manufacturer data). However, the smoothness of the robotic gearbox could be improved. It’s important to note that the larger hybrid system battery reduces boot capacity by 73 litres.

Those with an interest in mountain roads might opt ​​for the 4WD versions of the Suzuki Vitara 1.4. Conversely, those who want a greater economic satisfaction and driving vivacity can lean towards a front-wheel drive version.

All the Suzuki Vitara 2023 trim levels they are equipped with a rich equipment, including numerous advanced safety systems. Vitara is designed to offer smooth driving and also easily copes with city traffic.

Il sistema di trazione integrale 4×4 Allgrip of Suzuki Vitara 2023 is highly efficient and offers different driving modes according to the type of surface you are driving on. Despite its compact dimensions, the Vitara is agile in the city and still offers enough space for passengers on the sofa. The starting price is 21,000 euros in discount.

The air conditioning system in the Suzuki Vitara 2023 it is of the single-zone type, offering a single temperature regulation for the entire passenger compartment. Some internal panels are made with rigid and glossy plastics, which may be unpleasant both to the eye and to the touch.

The cockpit offers a acceptable level of comfort, although the steering wheel and gear lever could be positioned slightly higher to ensure better ergonomics. The handling of the manual gearbox does not reach the highest levels of precision, while the robotized gearbox of the 1.5 version is not particularly quick or fluid in its transitions.