ROMA IS IN THE EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL! The 0-0 draw in Leverkusen is enough, Mou |’s second consecutive final Europa League

Mission accomplished for Roma who reach their second consecutive European final. Josè Mourinho’s Giallorossi, who went on stage in Leverkusen, just need a 0-0 draw to access the last act of the Europa League, which will take place on May 31st at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. The first leg was decisive, finished 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico and signed by Roma’s son Edoardo Bove. That match – vital for the European path – remains the only match won by the Giallorossi in the last 7 games in all competitions – 4 draws and 2 defeats -. The Capitoline club, also due to the slowdown of Champions league ambitions – 4th place now 6 points away with only 3 games remaining in Serie A – now wants to try to win the final act to gain access to the next edition of the maximum European competition. On the other hand, Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen confirm their not exactly brilliant form – 3 draws and 2 defeats in the last 5 – and, against the Italians, a worrying pace continues: Bayer, in fact, has never won all and 8 encounters in UEFA competitions – being defeated on 7 occasions -. Thus lost the chance to reach their first European final since 2002.

THE MATCH – The first ring bears the signature of capitan Lorenzo Pellegrini with a conclusion of little on the bottom on bank of Abraham. Thanks to the disadvantageous situation, the assault of Leverkusen then begins: right-footed by Demirbay blocked by Rui Patriciojust before that diaby split the top corner with a violent conclusion that frightened the Giallorossi. Mourinho’s men close up and Xabi Alonso’s team takes the field: Demirbay tries again, without success, from outside the box. Number 10 is the most dangerous of the German formation. Target shooting continues with Azmoun engaging the Portuguese goalkeeper. In addition to the German siege, Mourinho must give up Spinazzolacame out for a muscle discomfort.

In the second half, the Giallorossi managed the game, trying to surprise the Germans with a few plays in the restart. The Germans continue with the high pressing and, urged by Demirbay, they persistently continue the search for the goal that would be worth extra time. Demirbay tries a round shot but Rui Patricio is superb with an open hand before Mancini miraculously save up Azmoun, ready for the winning tap. Another great opportunity for Xabi Alonso’s team, again with Azmoun running on goal – after intercepting a shot from Frimpong – and touches the mirror of the door. Frimpong also tries from afar but the conclusion ends high. Final assaults that do not have the desired effects: Roma are in the Europa League final.