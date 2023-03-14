The fight for Roman Kostomarov’s life continues: according to 112, he could be operated on again but the amputation involves too many risks for his heart, already very tried

The concern about the Russian skating champion Roman Kostomarov grows, after those feeble signs of a slight recovery, unfortunately there was a worsening of his already precarious health conditions more than two months after the beginning of his hospital stay.

Weeks in which Kostomarov was also subjected to the amputation of the lower limbs and some fingers of the hand, due to sepsis which compromised his physique and the vital organs already tested by a bilateral pneumonia. Now we fear above all for the heart, afterwards i due ictus.

How is Roman Kostomarov?

As reported by the channel Telegram Of 112the situation is not at all encouraging, despite the fact that in recent days some signs of improvement, in a highly critical clinical picture, had fueled a certain optimism among family and friends.

“Roman Kostomarov he cannot breathe on his own and continues to be connected to a ventilator,” reads one of the latest published updates.

His conditions seemed to have stabilized, as we mentioned, but the medical team that follows him in Moscow hospital where she is hospitalized she has always been very cautious and opted for a gradual awakening from the coma to check how the sample was reacting.

Source: ANSA

Awakening from a coma and the risk of hand amputation

All very gradual, without ever interrupting the observation on the sample and, in particular, the left handswollen and bruised, demonstrating a necrosis still in progress.

Among the leaked indiscretions, in fact, also that of the possible amputation of the hand but his psychophysical conditions do not allow it.

“The skater’s body was very weakened due to progressive sepsis. Kostomarov needs amputation, but although this is not possible, there is a risk that the heart will not resist another operation.

Kostomarov breathes with a tube

According to Russian sources, Kostomarov he is “seriously” thin, and is unable to raise his arms by himself extremely debilitated. To breathe, the support tube is still needed, inserted into the throat, with the hospital staff forced to do an exceptional job.

Also according to Izvestiawhich updates in addition to 112 about the health of Kostomarovthe doctors who are treating him are facing another tragic moment:

“Now the doctors are doing everything to bring the Olympic champion out of critical condition. The athlete is turned over every two hours because he cannot move independently. For comfort, a functioning bed and an anti-decubitus mattress are used”.

Kostomarov, conditions two months after hospitalization

Roman Kostomarov’s it is a real ordeal: he has spent the last two months in one of the most advanced hospitals in Moscow, l’Israeli Hadassah Medical Center, due to the sepsis that is marring the sample and affecting the vital organs. A side effect of the bilateral pneumonia that struck him, after a series of performances at prohibitive temperatures: his state of health, at the time of admission, was already compromised and shortly thereafter the doctors opted for an induced coma and, unfortunately for limb amputation.

Source: ANSA

His situation is complicated even if slightly improved by what he reports on Telegram 112 which informs of the decision of the medical team that follows the champion to proceed with a gradual awakening. There plasmapheresisto which it would be subjected Kostomarovseemed to give encouraging results and possibilities for recovery.

The ordeal of the Turin 2006 Olympic champion

As we mentioned at the beginning, in these two months the sportsman has faced very tough trials: in addition to pneumonia, sepsis and related amputations, Kostomarov he was hit by two strokes, which led to the blockage of blood vessels in the brain and a partial hemorrhage that the team following him stemmed with the help of plasmapheresis. According to what he reports on Telegram 112, the sample would have been “purified of blood”.

Unfortunately due to sepsis and concomitant progressive diseases, he had also been diagnosed with one secondary meningitis.

VIRGILIO SPORT