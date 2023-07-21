Russian Nuclear Company Rosatom Explores Technology Sharing with Brazil to Enhance Presence in Healthcare Sector

Title: Russian Nuclear Company Rosatom Explores Technology Sharing Possibilities in Brazilian Healthcare Sector

Publication Date: July 21, 2023

The Russian nuclear company Rosatom is extending its presence in Brazilian hospitals and health clinics by providing essential radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, particularly cancer. In a bid to deepen its involvement in Brazilian society, Rosatom is considering sharing its nuclear technology with the South American country.

The Brazilian ambassador in Moscow, Rodrigo Baena Soares, emphasized the importance of Brazil’s participation in the International Forum of BRICS Experts on Nuclear Medicine, organized by the Russian Ministry of Health and Rosatom. He highlighted the import of Russian supplies to Brazil, stating that the Russian nuclear sector is well-developed, and Brazil has much to gain from importing these inputs that are not produced domestically.

Baena Soares further highlighted the necessity of international cooperation to ensure access to quality healthcare for Brazil’s large population. He stated that the nuclear medicine sector has a direct impact on the lives of Brazilians across all social classes, emphasizing that “Nuclear Medicine Saves Lives.”

Igor Obrubov, the General Director of Rosatom HealthCare, confirmed that bilateral cooperation between Russia and Brazil in the nuclear sector is strong. Obrubov revealed that Rosatom has been collaborating with Brazil for over three decades in the areas of nuclear energy and the supply of radioisotopes. Currently, Rosatom meets about 30% of the demand for radioisotopes in the Brazilian market, providing critical radioisotopes such as molybdenum 99, lutetium 177, and iodine 131 to healthcare centers nationwide on a weekly basis.

Despite the Brazilian government’s interest in domestic production of radioisotopes on a research scale through the construction of a multipurpose reactor, experts present at the forum clarified that the reactor does not aim to replace imports. Instead, it is expected to enable the production of a broader range of radioisotopes, facilitating research and development of new elements that could be essential for disease treatment in the future.

Brazilian specialists at the forum expressed their interest in expanding Russian cooperation beyond supply to include personnel training and technology exchange projects. Rafael Lopes, the President of the Brazilian Society of Nuclear Medicine, highlighted the need for access to radioisotopes and experience in production, suggesting that these processes could take place within the Brazilian university environment.

In addition to expanding cooperation in the medical field, Rosatom offered its assistance in guaranteeing Brazilian food safety through the application of nuclear technology in food products. The company introduced its Multifunctional Irradiation Center, which provides low-dose irradiation for food products, eliminating impurities, and increasing quality and durability. This method has been certified by the Food and Agriculture Agency of the United Nations (FAO) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Rosatom’s readiness to expand cooperation with Brazil and other friendly nations was stressed by Igor Obrubov, who stated that dialogue between partners always yields stronger results. As a testament to this commitment, Rosatom is constructing a new branch in Obninsk, which will host the next BRICS International Forum of Nuclear Medicine Specialists.

Overall, the collaboration between Rosatom and Brazil signifies the growing importance of nuclear medicine in the country’s healthcare system and the potential for technological advancements and mutual benefits in the field.