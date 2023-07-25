Safari, trekking or exotic beaches? Tips to ‘save’ your health while travelling

We leave in search of relaxation, places to discover and freedom from working hours or other commitments. Between July and September, there are many Italians who get on the move with various and sometimes very distant destinations. Preparing the documents and the suitcase is a task that requires attention, but in reality a trip must also be organized in terms of health: you need to know the diseases and risks present in the country you will be visiting, the recommended vaccinations must be taken, chemoprophylaxis against malaria if necessary, prepare the medicines to bring just in case, especially if the choice has fallen on a rather demanding type of holiday such as a safari, high-altitude trekking or…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

