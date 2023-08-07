Home » Safeguarding Skeletal Health: Expert Advice from Dr. Riccardo Roveda
Safeguarding Skeletal Health: Expert Advice from Dr. Riccardo Roveda

Safeguarding Skeletal Health: Expert Advice from Dr. Riccardo Roveda

Doctor Riccardo Roveda’s advice on how to safeguard our skeletal health

August 4 – 07:47

To safeguard the health of our bones it is essential to observe a healthy and correct lifestyle, and with it – clearly – it is very important to follow a correct diet. But what are the foods that contribute the most to bone health? Dr. Riccardo Roveda, nutritionist biologist explained it.

“Bone is made up of certain minerals, including calcium and magnesium, which are a constituent part of bone mineralization. If we go into food shortage of these elements we risk that our bone system starts to flake. It is therefore important to take calcium, magnesium and also vitamin D correctly, to avoid the risk of diseases such as osteoporosis”, says Dr. Roveda.

When asked about the foods that are good for bones, Dr. Roveda highlights the importance of dairy products as an extremely important source of calcium. Oily fish, such as sardines, mackerel, or salmon, are also recommended. Legumes should be eaten at least three times a week. Dried fruits like walnuts, almonds, and hazelnuts contain calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus in adequate amounts. Dr. Roveda advises not to exaggerate the consumption and suggests a dozen almonds or 3-4 walnuts a day are sufficient.

Regarding the role of fresh fruit in bone health, Dr. Roveda mentions that citrus fruits stand out due to the presence of vitamin C, which helps the structural proteins of collagen. Citrus fruits also contain a good amount of calcium.

Dr. Roveda emphasizes the importance of hydration, stating that water is one of the fundamental foods for the intake of calcium and magnesium.

When asked about foods to avoid, Dr. Roveda explains that there are no foods that are inherently bad for the bones. The problem lies in poor nutrition and the lack of health promoters, which can lead to important bone health problems.

In conclusion, Dr. Riccardo Roveda’s advice is to maintain a healthy and correct lifestyle, including a balanced diet rich in calcium, magnesium, and vitamin D. By following these guidelines, individuals can safeguard their skeletal health and reduce the risk of bone-related diseases such as osteoporosis.

