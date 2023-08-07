Home » Military junta blocks Niger’s airspace – DW – 08/07/2023
News

Military junta blocks Niger’s airspace – DW – 08/07/2023

by admin
Military junta blocks Niger’s airspace – DW – 08/07/2023

At the end of an ultimatum from the West African Economic Community ECOWAS, the military junta in Niger closed the country’s airspace. In a statement, the junta justified the “until further notice” step with the “risk of intervention,” which would become clearer as a result of “preparations” in neighboring countries. The measure applies to “all aircraft”.

A representative of the National Council for the Protection of the Fatherland stressed on state television that any attempt to violate airspace would result in an “energetic and immediate counter-reaction”. “The Nigerien Armed Forces and all of our defense and security forces stand ready to defend the integrity of our territory with the unwavering support of our people,” he said.

Disempowered: Mohamed Bazoum (archive photo)Image: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture alliance

ECOWAS considers “use of force”

Niger’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown by the Presidential Guard on July 26. The ECOWAS (Economic Community of WEast African States) then asked the military junta on July 30 to restore constitutional order within a week and reinstate Bazoum. Otherwise, the group of states wanted to take measures that could also include the “use of force”, it said. It remained unclear when ECOWAS would decide on further action and a possible military deployment.

ECOWAS has set up military intervention troops several times in the past. The group last intervened in The Gambia in 2017, when the ousted President Yahya Jammeh refused to give up power.

wa/ack (dpa, afp, rtr)

See also  The negative effects of the high cost of sacrificial animals on the ritual of sacrifice

You may also like

What is behind the recent Koran burnings in...

Beat the Heat in Chicago: Free Museum Tickets...

Jamaica great rival of the Colombia women’s team

Pediatrician President: “Not for pimples on the children’s...

Rains could affect El Salvador this Sunday from...

More than 11,000 piangüera women conserve 70% of...

Winners awarded 63rd Campo Imperatore sheep show –...

Dembele returns to Barcelona while his departure is...

Symbolic reparation for the women victims of Quibdó

Attacked and beaten in the park at night,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy