Military junta blocks Niger’s airspace – DW – 08/07/2023

At the end of an ultimatum from the West African Economic Community ECOWAS, the military junta in Niger closed the country’s airspace. In a statement, the junta justified the “until further notice” step with the “risk of intervention,” which would become clearer as a result of “preparations” in neighboring countries. The measure applies to “all aircraft”.

A representative of the National Council for the Protection of the Fatherland stressed on state television that any attempt to violate airspace would result in an “energetic and immediate counter-reaction”. “The Nigerien Armed Forces and all of our defense and security forces stand ready to defend the integrity of our territory with the unwavering support of our people,” he said.

ECOWAS considers “use of force”

Niger’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown by the Presidential Guard on July 26. The ECOWAS (Economic Community of WEast African States) then asked the military junta on July 30 to restore constitutional order within a week and reinstate Bazoum. Otherwise, the group of states wanted to take measures that could also include the “use of force”, it said. It remained unclear when ECOWAS would decide on further action and a possible military deployment.

ECOWAS has set up military intervention troops several times in the past. The group last intervened in The Gambia in 2017, when the ousted President Yahya Jammeh refused to give up power.

