Salmonella strikes again and this time it was detected in sesame seeds. Below are all the details of the food recall.

The official website of the Ministry of Health has published a new food recall. Once again the risk is microbiological in nature and the bacterium to watch out for once again is that of salmonella found in sesame seeds marketed by a well-known supermarket. Below are all the details relating to the food recall sheet.

Beware of salmonella in sesame seeds, check if you have this product

The food recall was published on the website of the Ministry of Health on 10 October 2022 and the form was completed on 6 October. The product in question concerns i Organic Sesame Seeds from 250 grams of the brand Vivi Verde Coopmarketed by Coop Italia SC.

Name and identifying trademark of the factory and of the manufacturer are respectively Melandri Gaudenzio Srl, based in Via Boncellino, 120 48012 Bagnacavallo (RA). The batch in which the contamination was found is 139/22 expiring on 05/2023. The recall is of a precautionary nature due to microbiological risk, i.e. the presence of salmonella in one of the 5 samples of the lot. Among the warnings included in the card, it is recommended not to consume the product and to return it to the point of sale purchased.

What is salmonella?

Salmonella is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract. THE bacteria Salmonella usually live in the intestines of animals and humans and are released through the faeces. Contamination occurs through contaminated water or food. While some people experience no symptoms, others may develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps between 8 and 72 hours after exposure. No specific care is needed to cure this infection. However in some cases, diarrhea can cause severe dehydration and requires prompt medical attention, and if the infection spreads beyond the intestines, very serious complications can develop.