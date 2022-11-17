The Ministry of Health has removed a product from the shelves due to a Salmonella alert not to be consumed.



When we buy the products food for our dishes, we often pay attention to the expiry date and to all the excipients they contain in order to buy the healthiest and most salubrious ones for our body.

Often, however, some of these substances are not highlighted as they are discovered only at a later time and for this reason the Ministry of Health issues a recall of affected products on its site.

Salmonella: here is the product withdrawn by the Ministry

Once the website and the recall have been consulted, if the consumer is in possession of the reported lot, it can be delivered to the point of sale where a full refund will be given.

Often it is not only foods that are affected but also products that come into contact with them, such as dishes, glasses and so on due to the presence of substances harmful to humans.

In the latest recall on November 11, the Ministry of Health drew the Production lot 141122A-181122A-251122A of the egg with the brand AZ. OVOTRI POULTRY Srl due to an alert for the presence of salmonella.

As can be read from the press release, the presence of Salmonella Enteritidis on the sampling of some faeces of laying hens dated 27-10-2022.

The Salmonella Enteritidiscommonly known as Salmonella Entericabelongs to the Salmonella family and is a bacterium that often infects cattle and poultry and other domestic animals.

This bacterium causes the egg to break in poultry with a wear in the membrane that penetrates inside it and refrigeration although it slows down the process does not kill it.

In man, this bacterium it presents with symptoms such as nausea and abdominal pain with severe cramps followed by watery diarrhea, fever and vomiting. You may also experience sore muscles with flu-like symptoms.

These roughly resolve to 1-4 days, but it can happen that they tend to stretch for a long time and it is always better to consult your doctor when you have any doubts about it.

How can it be avoided?

Salmonella is dangerous for our body, as, in addition to causing us these problems, it could, if not treated, cause us to develop batteriemia i.e. the circulation of the bacterium in the blood.

However, this is infrequent and only occurs in the most serious cases, therefore, to prevent the bacterium from salmonella strikes us, it is advisable to cook the food for at least 15 minutes at 70° in all its parts.

If we discover we have Salmonella, it is best not to fight its milder symptoms, as vomiting and diarrhea tend to make the bacterium in a natural way thanks to the action of the human defense mechanism.

Consequently, when we buy a product and have doubts about its genuineness, it is always better to consult the site Ministry of Health where all the references made to food are published almost daily.

This will allow us to avoid unpleasant surprises and to spend a few days at home waiting to heal from the bacterium that has crept into our bodies.