Now that Black Friday deals are already underway, we’re sure many are already looking to update their devices to continue enjoying PC and console games with the best quality and performance. Today we bring you a proposal that was just presented in Madrid this week: the new AGON 5 monitors from AOC, AGON AG275QZ/EU and AGON AG275QZN/EU.

Both QHD monitors feature fast IPS panels and 240Hz (upgraded to 270Hz) with response times between 0.5 and 1 millisecond, depending on the mode. Both models feature adaptive sync, which means they support the usual variable refresh rate implementations to eliminate screen tearing or flickering. Additionally, in console mode, these monitors support PS5 and Xbox Series High Resolution Mode at 2560×1440 at 120Hz, taking a 4K signal and downscaling it to 2560×1440 while enabling high refresh rates.

AGON AG275QZ/EU and AGON AG275QZN/EU will be available in November 2022, retailing at EUR 769 and EUR 549 respectively.